Up The Ladder: A+E Networks

A+E Networks upped Liz Soriano to senior vice president of International Programming.

Soriano will oversee the company’s global programming services for its linear and digital channel brands as well as content sales clients in over 250 international territories. Her duties cover activities related to product knowledge advisement, programming, and scheduling strategies, among other areas.

With over 30 years in the industry, Soriano started at A+E in 1996. She most recently served as vice president of International Programming, and she played a key role in the expansion A+E’s footprint with Crime + Investigation Italy, Blaze Iberia, and Lifetime Latin America, among other international brands.

Steve MacDonald, president of Global Licensing & International, commented, “Liz is an incredibly accomplished entertainment executive who has demonstrated her acute business and creative acumen to help build A+E Networks into a world-class provider of engaging content, and further grow the company into a top creator of global IP. With Liz’s keen eye on the pulse of our industry and innate ability to design efficient delivery systems that supply our global pipeline, we are excited about the prospect for even greater growth under her continued guidance.”