Filmzie Rolls Out New Shows From All3Media International

Filmzie expanded its television slate in the U.K. to include TV series from All3Media International.

The Jack Whitehall-starred comedy Fresh Meat will be the first title from the deal to be available, as of today. The film streaming and social platform will continue to release new programs in the coming weeks, including police action series Ultimate Force, crime thriller Field of Blood, and more.

The slate of All3Media International programs include seasons one through five of The Commander, seasons five and six of Masterchef USA, seasons one through seven of Skins, seasons one through three of Undercover Boss USA, Beaver Falls, and Extremely Dangerous, among others.

Matej Boda, CEO of Filmzie, commented, “We’re bringing great series and past TV gems back to audiences in the UK. All3Media International is home to many key brands that are popular in the UK and our move into acquiring these series is part of our mission to give audiences content they love for free.”

Mike Gould, Partnerships manager at All3Media International added, “We’re delighted to be in partnership with Filmzie. This deal further highlights the breadth of quality in the All3Media International library and enduring popularity of our shows, and we look forward to reaching both new and familiar audiences alike on the Filmzie service as it expands its content mix.”