ATV’s ‘Hercai’ Wins In Turkish Dramas Plus Competition

ATV received several recognitions for its drama series Hercai in Israel.

The Israeli broadcaster Turkish Drama Plus awarded ATV’s drama series Hercai with The Best TV Series award. In addition, the series’ characters, Reyyan and Miran, were selected for The Best TV Couple, and Ebru Sahin and Ebrar Demirbilek were named Best Actress and Best Young Actress, respectively.

Hercai follows the relationship between Reyyan and Miran. After just one night of wedded bliss, secrets are revealed that will test their love. The series has been acquired in 32 countries.