Up The Ladder: Hollywood Radio and Television Society

The Hollywood Radio and Television Society (HRTS) announced new executive officers, as well as newly appointed members to the HRTS Advisory Council.

The recently elected officers are Warner Bros. Television’s Odetta Watkins as HRTS president, United Talent Agency’s Dan Erlij as chairperson of the board, HBO’s Francesca Orsi as vice president, Fox’s Charlie Andrews as secretary, and Exile Content’s Alejandro Uribe as treasurer. The organization also reappointed Melissa Grego as CEO.

New members joining the Advisory Council include Leigh Brecheen, Matt Cherniss, Stephen Davis, Gary Marenzi, and John Morayniss.