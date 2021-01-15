Reed MIDEM Confirms +100 Exhibitors For MIPCOM 2021

Reed MIDEM reported that over 100 companies from 30 countries have registered to exhibit at MIPCOM 2021.

The 37th edition of MIPCOM will take place as a physical market from October 11-14, 2021, with a digital component as well. The kids’ programming market MIPJunior will run before it from October 9-10.

Confirmed exhibitors include 9 Story, Abacus Media Rights, Beyond Rights, Cyber Group Studios, Czech Television, DCD Rights, Flame Media, INCAA, Rainbow, and TV Azteca, among others.

The 58th edition of MIPTV will run entirely online from April 12-16.