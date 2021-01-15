HBO Europe Unveils New Docu-Series ‘Pray, Obey, Kill’

HBO Europe will premiere the new true crime docu-series Pray, Obey, Kill in the spring across all HBO Europe territories.

Produced by Warner Bros. ITVP Sweden, the six-part series tells the story of a tight-knit Pentecostal congregation in a remote Swedish village, where a young woman was murdered and her neighbor wounded. Investigative journalists Anton Berg and Martin Johnson (pictured) shed light on the events that happened.

Executive producers for the series include Berg, Johnson, and Martina Iacobaeus. Hanne Palmquist, Hanka Kastelicová and Antony Root also serve as executive producers for HBO Europe.

Hanka Kastelicová, VP Documentaries at HBO Europe and executive producer, remarked, “Pray, Obey, Kill is complex, grim, dramatic and more proof that life itself writes the most unbelievable stories.”