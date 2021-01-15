EFM And Berlinale Co-Production Reveal Digital Plans

The European Film Market (EFM) and the Berlinale Co-Production Market will both take place online from March 1-5, 2021.

The EFM will offer a platform for sales agents, distribution companies, and producers to present their programming. In addition, the film selection for the 71st Berlin International Film Festival will also be announced at a presentation during the EFM.

The Co-Production Market will focus on 35 feature film projects representing 25 countries. The selection features new film projects from the likes of María Alché and Benjamín Naishtat, Anthony Chen, Fernando Guzzoni, Jan Komasa, Marcelo Martinessi, among others.