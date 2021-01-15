BBC Scotland Commissions ‘Killing Escobar’

Two Rivers Media and Salon Pictures produced Killing Escobar for BBC Scotland.

Directed by David Whitney, Killing Escobar chronicles the story of Peter McAleese, the Scottish mercenary who was hired to assassinate the drug lord Pablo Escobar. The feature-length documentary film demonstrates how McAleese’s upbringing in Glasgow, training in the SAS, and experience as a mercenary in Africa, brought him to take on this assignment. Abacus Media Rights will handle international distribution rights.

Killing Escobar will have its world premiere as part of the Glasgow Film Festival on March 7, 2021. The documentary’s television premiere will happen on BBC Scotland later in the year.

Mick Avoy, head of Factual at Two Rivers Media, said, “The Two Rivers’ team have an outstanding track record in human interest storytelling and we are extremely proud of what has been achieved with this film.”

Nick Taussig, founder and managing director of Salon Pictures, added, “When David brought this film to us, we were determined to make it, as, beyond the compelling narrative of a small band of mercenaries trying to take down Pablo Escobar, was the great human story of an old soldier’s final reckoning with himself. David had the track record and pedigree to take this story on, and what a creative tour de force it has turned out to be.”