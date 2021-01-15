Amazon Prime Video To Premiere Atresmedia’s ‘La Templanza’

Amazon Prime Video will debut the Amazon Original La Templanza in more than 240 countries and territories in 2021.

Produced by Buendía Estudios, a production company of Atresmedia, the 10-part romantic drama is based on the novel by María Dueñas. The Spanish series travels back to the late 19th century to depict a story that revolves around Soledad Montalvo and Mauro Larrea. It tells a compelling drama about overcoming adversity and embarking on adventures to exotic lands. The international cast includes Emilio Gutiérrez Caba, Juana Acosta, and Esmeralda Pimentel, among others.

Executive producers include Sonia Martínez, Nacho Manubens, Tedy Villalba and José María Caro. Guillem Morales directed La Templanza.