MADD’s ‘A Woman Scorned’ Continues To Succeed In Ratings

MADD Entertainment confirmed that the drama series A Woman Scorned continues to set new highs with ratings.

Coming from Medyapim, A Woman Scorned earned a 13.9 percent rating and 21.1 percent share in +20 ABC1, and it is number one across all demographic groups in Turkey. Thirteen episodes since its release, the series has doubled its viewership.

Starring Cansu Dere and Caner Cindoruk, A Woman Scorned tells the story of a woman betrayed by her husband. As she deals with the fact of her husband’s affair, she goes to extraordinary measures to defend herself and her family. MADD Entertainment oversees international sales for the series.