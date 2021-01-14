Esports BAR Cannes To Coincide With MIPCOM

Reed MIDEM announced that Esports BAR Cannes will take place in October 2021.

The annual esports business event normally runs in February, but it has been rescheduled to coincide with MIPCOM, which will run from October 11-14. The 2021 edition of Esports BAR Cannes will take place from October 13-15.

Arnaud Verlhac, director of Esports BAR, remarked, “Holding Esports BAR Cannes in October allows the international esports community to meet up again and, as a bonus, to interact with the thousands of television delegates and companies that attend MIPCOM, the largest entertainment content market of the year.”