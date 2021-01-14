eOne Inks SVoD Deal With Globo

Entertainment One (eOne) closed an exclusive SVoD licensing deal with Brazil’s Globo.

As part of the agreement, the Brazilian streaming service Globoplay will become the exclusive hub for seasons one and two of Nurses, and future seasons of Burden of Truth and Mary Kills People.

Produced by ICF Films and eOne in association with Corus Entertainment, Nurses (pictured) revolves around five young nurses who work in a downtown hospital as they help others while struggling to help themselves. The medical drama has been picked up in more than 100 territories worldwide, including Mexico, Australia, Germany, France, Africa, and the Middle East, among others.

Coming from ICF Films, Eagle Vision, and eOne, Burden of Truth is a CBC original series that follows a big-city lawyer as she returns to her small hometown for a case that will change her life. The legal drama has been renewed for a fourth season by CBC in Canada and The CW in the U.S.

Mary Kills People is produced by eOne and Cameron Pictures, in association with Corus Entertainment. Sold to over 110 territories, the provocative series centers around an overworked single mother and ER doctor, who lives a double life by aiding terminally ill patients with assisted deaths.

Dan Loewy, executive vice president, Americas, International Distribution, eOne, commented, “As the market leader in Brazil, we’re delighted to be partnering with Globo to bring these successful, critically-acclaimed series to Brazilian audiences. We’re excited to expand our relationship with Globo who have and continue to be a terrific partner and look forward to more successes together.”