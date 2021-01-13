SPI International’s Dizi Rolls Out In Romania

SPI/FilmBox closed a new distribution agreement with Focus Sat to bring its Dizi channel to Romania.

Launched in April 2019, Dizi reaches 81 countries across the world, with recent debuts in Sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East. The channel offers more than 600 hours of Turkish drama content, including Endless Love, Insider, Stiletto Vendetta, and much more. Focus Sat subscribers of the MozaicPlus extra-basic package will be able to access Dizi as of January 4, 2021.

Focus Sat also offers other services and channels from the SPI/FilmBox portfolio. Focus Sat subscribers have access to the FilmBox service as well as a slew of movie channels, such as FilmBox, FilmBox Family, FilmBox Premium, and FightBox, among others.

Tamas Fülöp, regional director of Operations at SPI International, said, “We are delighted to be able to bring the mesmerizing world of Turkish series with Dizi to a larger audience in Romania with one of our long-standing partners, Focus Sat. Turkish series have travelled to 146 countries worldwide reaching 700 million people. What makes Dizi unique is that it brings the best Turkish series from major producers together in one place for all to enjoy, 24/7.”