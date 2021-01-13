NATPE Announces 2021 Iris Award Recipients

NATPE revealed the recipients for this year’s Iris Awards.

The Iris Awards ceremony will take place on January 21, 2021, during NATPE Virtual Miami. Honorees include Kelly Clarkson, who will be presented with the Award for Excellence in Performance, and Hearst Television’s Jordan Wertlieb, who will be recognized with the Lew Klein Award for Leadership.

Kevin Frazier, host of Entertainment Tonight, will receive the Award for Career Achievement. In addition, Entertainment Tonight will be commemorated with the Award for Excellence in Programming.

NATPE Virtual Miami will host its conference portion from January 19-22, while its marketplace will be available from January 19-29.

JP Bommel, president and CEO, NATPE, commented, “I am thrilled to announce that the iconic IRIS Awards are back for the 2nd year during NATPE Virtual Miami 2021. In these extraordinary times, this year’s recipients represent the best in Television locally, nationally and globally with franchises that expand around the globe.”