ATV Earns Recognition From Services Exporter’s Association

ATV was honored with an award from the Services Exporter’s Association.

ATV was recognized as an esteemed exporter of Turkish content and received an award in the Entertainment category. The Services Exporters’ Association honors companies that are supporting the country’s objective in promoting the Turkish economy.

As the second highest exporter of Turkish content, ATV has brought Turkish drama content to over 100 countries worldwide. The company’s distribution catalogue features dramas such as Lifeline, Grand Family, Hercai, The Ottoman (pictured), and Don’t Leave Me, among many others.