Altice France And Kwanza Sign Distribution Deal For New Docs

Altice France and Kwanza inked a four-year distribution deal for documentaries from RMC, Altice’s production arm.

As part of the agreement, Kwanza will handle international sales for more than 40 hours of content produced in 2020 and 2021. Titles joining Kwanza’s catalogue include Battle of Okinawa: Operation Iceberg, Chenonceau: Royals of the River, and 1945: The Year that Changed History.

Stéphane Sallé de Chou, general manager of RMC Découverte and RMC Story, said, “The group is proud of this deal with Kwanza and glad to partner with a distributor capable of developing our brand abroad. Results from our previous collaborations are very encouraging and make us want to continue the adventure.”

Benjamin Ternynck, CEO of Kwanzal, stated, “I am delighted about this deal with Altice France. RMC Production has an amazing team with plenty of know-how in both production and narrative style. Whatever the topic, whatever the genre, they know how to tell stories. Our foreign customers always appreciate the quality and pace of their documentaries.”