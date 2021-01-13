A+E Networks UK Orders ‘Survivors With Denise Welch’

A+E Networks UK commissioned Brighton-based Hello Mary to produce Survivors with Denise Welch (W/T) for its Crime + Investigation channel.

Hosted by British actress and television personality Denise Welch (pictured), Survivors tells the stories of individuals who have confronted unimaginable horror and survived horrific crimes. The six-part documentary series includes interviews with friends and family and expert commentary from a criminal barrister. Survivors with Denise Welch is expected to air in spring 2021.

Steve Regan, CEO of Hello Mary, remarked, “At Hello Mary, we were determined to bring something fresh to the crime genre, as were Dan and Diana, so we went to focus on the incredible survivors. There is no one better at drawing these stories out than Denise, whose empathy and compassion have been a driving force behind this project.”

Denise Welch added, “Throughout the series, there are significant stories to tell as often forgotten victims can get across the painful and lasting effects of the awful crimes they were subjected to. I admire how Crime + Investigation tells their stories differently to other channels and the team’s knowledge and enthusiasm at Hello Mary. I’m really proud to be part of this series and can’t wait for it to land on viewers’ screens.”