ABC Picks Up ‘Pooch Perfect’ With Rebel Wilson

ABC confirmed the series pick-up of Pooch Perfect, the dog grooming competition series hosted by actress Rebel Wilson.

Produced by Beyond Media Rights, the U.S. version of Pooch Perfect will highlight 10 dog groomers as they compete in a series of themed challenges that put their grooming skills to the test. The judging panel includes television personality Lisa Vanderpump, celebrity dog groomer Jorge Bendersky, and veterinarian Dr. Callie Harris. Executive producers include Elan Gale, Sonya Wilkes, and Wilson.

Pooch Perfect comes from an original idea by Beyond Productions UK. The Australian version of the format, also hosted by Wilson, debuted on Seven Network. A U.K. version is also airing on BBC One.

Pooch Perfect will air in the spring on ABC, with a premiere date to be announced in the future.