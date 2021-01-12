Up The Ladder: Univision, Cyber Group Studios

Univision announced new appointments to its executive leadership team.

Pierluigi Gazzolo was brought on for the newly created role of president of Univision Communications and chief transformation officer, and Luis Silberwasser was named president of Univision Television Networks Group. In addition, Donna Speciale was appointed president of Advertising Sales and Marketing.

The company also announced promotions. Friday Abernethy was upped to executive vice president of Content Distribution and Partnerships. Adam Shippee was named executive vice president of Corporate Development, Strategy and Transformation. Amy Tenbrink was promoted to EVP and associate general counsel of Revenue/Business Development.

Cyber Group Studios made expansions to its U.S. division. Karen Miller has been appointed president and CEO, and Merritt D. Farren joins the company as general counsel and COO.