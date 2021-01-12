Univision To Launch PrendeTV Streaming Service

Univision revealed its plans for PrendeTV, a free ad-supported streaming service for U.S. Hispanic audiences.

PrendeTV will showcase premium video-on-demand programming, including curated Spanish-language series and movies. The new service will launch with more than 30 channels and 10,000 hours of content from global content partners. Viewers will be able to access PrendeTV without login requirements and limited commercial breaks. Univision expects to roll out the streaming service in the first quarter of 2021.

Wade Davis, CEO of Univision, commented, “PrendeTV is an important, early step in Univision’s broader efforts to build the same leadership position we have in Spanish-language TV, in the emerging Spanish-language streaming space. The announcement of PrendeTV within two weeks of closing our acquisition of Univision underscores our focus and commitment to rapidly driving the transformation and growth of the company. PrendeTV is unlike anything our audience has access to today and will completely change the landscape for video streaming in Spanish-language media in the United States.”