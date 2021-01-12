RTÉ Unveils New Kids Programming Slate

RTÉ Programme Sales will present its first-ever slate of kids programming to the international market.

RTÉ’s children’s entertainment roster features six new live-action series, including Wonder What, Let’s Find Out, Insiders, and Body Brothers, all of which were produced by Stop.watch for RTÉ. Additional highlights include GMarshTV’s Wild Kids (pictured) and Kite Entertainment’s Squad Goals.

Additionally, the programming blocks “Home School Hub” and “After School Hub in March 2020” will return to RTÉ and RTÉ Player.

Edel Edwards, head of Programme Sales at RTÉ Programme Sales, said, “RTÉjr is an incredible resource for children in Ireland and we’ve identified a slate that is also perfect for international audiences. Many of RTEjr titles have already sold internationally so we are excited about launching our new educational slate. Much of this will be part of the Home School Hub offering which we are proud to launch today to domestic and international audiences.”