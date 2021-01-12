Rainbow Teams Up With Toonz Media Group For ‘Pinocchio and Friends’

Rainbow Group confirmed its partnership with Toonz Media Group on the upcoming television adaptation of Italian author Carlo Collodi’s The Adventures of Pinocchio.

The CGI-animated children’s series Pinocchio and Friends is scheduled to be released by the end of 2021. The series will feature beloved characters such as Pinocchio and Grandpa Gepetto, as well as new ones.

Rainbow will oversee pre-production, post-production, and supervision operations from Italy, while animation will be handled by Toonz’s studios. Toonz will oversee distribution rights for the series in the Indian sub-continent, Southeast Asia, Spain, and Portugal, with Rainbow distributing the series in the rest of the world.

Iginio Straffi, founder and CEO of Rainbow Group, said, “The new Pinocchio I imagined speaks to children in a light-hearted, educational way and empowers their dreams. Families will love this compelling series and kids will find their new TV hero in Pinocchio. We are glad to partner with Toonz, combining the great expertise of both our solid and international teams, which will be indeed an asset of this great production for a worldwide audience.”

Jayakumar, CEO of Toonz Media Group, added, “Giving life to a world classic is always a challenge, but at the same time very exciting as well. We are happy that Toonz has got a great partner in Rainbow to take up this challenge and deliver Pinocchio as a top-notch series with very high-quality content. I am sure kids across the world will love and enjoy this show.”