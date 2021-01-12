Landmark Studio Group Set To Produce ‘Inside the Black Box’

Landmark Studio Group will produce the interactive interview series Inside the Black Box.

Inside the Black Box will feature conversations with a star-studded roster that includes Shonda Rhimes, Debbie Allen, and Phylicia Rashad, among others. The Crackle Plus original series aims to highlight the world’s greatest BIPOC artists, from actors and directors to writers and musicians. Home audiences will also be able to participate in a forum through mobile devices, offering an interactive aspect to the program. The series was created by Tracey Moore (pictured), Joe Morton, Rachel Weintraub, and David Kolin.

Inside the Black Box is scheduled to enter production near the end of the first quarter of the year. It will premiere exclusively on Crackle Plus on Juneteenth, June 19, 2021.

Tracey Moore said, “I’m grateful and excited to have a phenomenal team to produce Inside the Black Box, a platform for people of color to honestly share their stories of trials and triumphs in the entertainment business.”

Joe Morton added, “Inside The Black Box is an innovative, interactive, interview show that brings fresh perspectives and insights of the entertainment industry through the experiences of people of color.”

David Ozer, CEO of Landmark, commented, “Inside the Black Box delivers a new spin on the interactive interview show with each 60 minute episode delivering a live-wire ‘themed’ discussion, and we are thrilled to work with Tracey, Joe, David, Rachel and the entire production team and roster of incredible talent we plan to secure to participate in this unique and engaging series.”