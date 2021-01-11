TVFI Members Register For NATPE Miami 2021

TV France International confirmed that 19 of its member companies have registered for the upcoming NATPE Virtual Miami.

The 2021 online edition of NATPE Miami will run from January 19-29. Participating TVFI members include ARTE Distribution, LS Distribution, Mediawan Rights, Prime Entertainment Group, and Xilam Animation, among others.

Sarah Hemar, executive director of TV France International, said, “After MIP Cancun in November, NATPE Miami in January is another favorite market for meeting the audiovisual world of the Americas and continuing our prospecting work with regards to this audience.”

She continued, “Once again, this year we are pleased to be accompanying, even if it is virtually, a big French delegation. 19 of our members, representing all program genres, have taken advantage to showcase France TV with their virtual stand and the organization of their meeting schedules via the new NATPE platform.”