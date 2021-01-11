The History Channel Asia To Premiere ‘COVID vs The World’

The History Channel Asia will premiere the original production COVID vs The World across Southeast Asia today.

COVID vs The World presents compelling insight into COVID-19 from the point of view of the virus itself as well as the scientists researching the outbreak. The feature documentary explores how scientists, doctors, and other experts from Singapore and China to Japan and South Korea worked to combat the micro-pathogen.

COVID vs The World will also air in Korea on January 26 and in Japan on February 14.

Saugato Banerjee, managing director of A+E Networks APAC, commented, “One year on from the discovery of the virus that changed the world, A+E Networks Asia is truly proud to present an insightful documentary on the topic from the point of the view of the scientists.COVID vs The World is a show created in their voice. Our production team across Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul worked tirelessly to film, edit and produce this incredibly emotive documentary during a global pandemic. We are proud to share this film with our audience in Southeast Asia coinciding with the roll out of a vaccine that the scientific community has developed in a record amount of time.”