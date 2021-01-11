Konami Cross Media NY Inks Streaming And Digital Deals For ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ Brand

Konami Cross Media NY signed new streaming and digital deals in the U.K., Australia, and New Zealand for its flagship property Yu-Gi-Oh!

Sky Kids secured Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters as well as season one of VRAINS. The Yu-Gi-Oh! series follows Yugi and his best buds as they share a love for the newest game sweeping the nation: Duel Monsters.

Managed by Madman Entertainment, AnimeLab picked up seasons one through five of Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters for Australia and New Zealand.

Lisa MacKintosh, acquisition executive at Sky Kids, commented, “Yu-Gi-Oh! is pure adventure, fantasy and science fiction and we are confident our audience will be delighted to share in the ‘Duels’, especially as they will be among the first to see the new HD version of Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters.”

Madman Entertainment’s Dean Prenc added, “AnimeLab is the ultimate destination and online streaming solution for anime fans Down Under. We are excited to expand our offerings with the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise.”