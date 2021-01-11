Bruce Tuchman And Rialto Announce Multi-Platform Venture

Media entrepreneur Bruce Tuchman and New Zealand’s Rialto Channel Limited introduced a new 50-50 joint venture, Rialto International.

Tuchman will serve as co-chairman of the joint venture, which will offer Rialto branded streaming, SVoD and AVoD rights, and linear TV services to territories around the world. Rialto International’s linear and on-demand services will focus on curated programming showcasing independent films, documentaries, and television series. Rialto’s line-up includes great indie staples such as Miss Juneteenth (pictured).

In addition, Rialto International struck an AVoD service deal with Samsung TV Plus.

Tuchman remarked, “While the supply and demand grows, you have few indie-specific channels and service providers. Rialto International will aggressively fill this void. The Rialto Channel, which began as the Sundance Channel, has a 20-year history specializing in the indie space and has garnered many awards and recognitions during that time. It is a perfect brand to take global since it will appeal to indie-loving audiences worldwide and meet the surge in demand.”

Roger Wyllie, CEO of the Rialto Channel and co-chairman of Rialto International, added, “We have reached a point where the combination of world cinema attracting a growing, broader audience and the present need for fresh content supply has placed an even greater demand for independent content, which has truly taken the world by storm in recent years, as seen by the incredible Oscar successes of such films as Parasite and Moonlight. These titles, along with a growing number of marquee films, are the kind of first-rate content that can be expected from Rialto on our network dedicated to independent stories. Audiences will always know what they’re getting from the Rialto brand – consistent high quality. And, instead of having to surf channels and platforms to find this content, they will appreciate the convenience of turning to one source for their viewing pleasure.”