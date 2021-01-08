Up The Ladder: Universal Cinergia

Universal Cinergia Dubbing appointed Kaitlyn O’Neill to serve as the company’s first chief production officer (CPO).

In her new role effective immediately, O’Neill will oversee the global production and strategic direction of the dubbing company. She joined Universal Cinergia in 2012 and was named the company’s first general manager in 2015.

Gema Lopez, COO of Universal Cinergia, commented, “The steady growth of our company has led us to create this position, and we are proud to have Kaitlyn oversee our global production. Her experience in planning and monitoring of efficient workflow procedures will guarantee maximized efficiency.”

O’Neill added, “I am grateful to be part of a dedicated and passionate company striving for excellence in every way. I am honored to take over such an exciting role to continue to contribute to the company’s expansion. I look forward to tackling greater responsibilities, increasing our ability to attract and retain remarkable people from all walks of life and homogenizing our workflows to better meet our clients’ needs.”