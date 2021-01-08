Telefe Leads Argentine TV Ratings

Telefe continues to be a leader in the Argentine television industry.

In 2020, Telefe earned an annual average of 41.15 percent, which has been the highest share in the last 19 years in Argentine free-to-air television. In addition, the network carried a more than 40 percent share for the past eight months, which has been unprecedented.

The network’s programming continues to perform well, with nine of the 10 most watched programs of the year coming from Telefe, such as MasterChef Celebrity, Jesús, Y Tú Quién Eres, and Floricienta.

In 2021, Telefe is planning several premieres, including Monzón, Apache, Pequeñas Victorias, and El Primero de Nosotros, among others.