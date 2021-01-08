Roku Secures Quibi’s Content Library

Roku secured the exclusive global distribution rights to Quibi’s portfolio of scripted series, alternative and reality programming, and documentaries.

The Roku Channel will serve as the exclusive hub for viewers to watch Quibi’s content for free. More than 75 premium shows and documentaries will be available, featuring actors and celebrities such as Idris Elba, Anna Kendrick, Liam Hemsworth, and Chrissy Teigen, among many others.

Rob Holmes, vice president of Programming at Roku, said, “Today’s announcement marks a rare opportunity to acquire compelling new original programming that features some of the biggest names in entertainment. We’re excited to make this content available for free to our users in The Roku Channel through an ad-supported model. We are also thrilled to welcome the incredible studios and talented individuals who brought these stories to life and showcase them to our tens of millions of viewers.”

Jeffrey Katzenberg, Quibi’s founder, added, “The most creative and imaginative minds in Hollywood created groundbreaking content for Quibi that exceeded our expectations. We are thrilled that these stories, from the surreal to the sublime, have found a new home on The Roku Channel.”