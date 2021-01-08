NBCUniversal And Charter Communications Renew Distribution Deal

NBCUniversal and Charter Communications signed a multi-year distribution deal that sees NBCUniversal’s full portfolio of content available across 41 states through Spectrum.

As part of the deal, Spectrum will continue to provide NBC, Telemundo, MSNBC, USA Network, Universal Kids, and NBC Sports Network, among many other channels and brands. Spectrum will also continue to offer five of NBC’s Regional Sports Networks, including NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports Washington.

The distribution deal also presents Spectrum subscribers with access to Peacock Premium through an extended free trial.

Matt Bond, chairman of Content Distribution at NBCUniversal, stated, “Charter is a valued partner with passionate NBCUniversal fans in millions of homes nationwide. We look forward to delivering our industry-leading network content portfolio, as well as the strong collection of original and library content in our Peacock Premium offering, to Charter’s subscribers everywhere.”