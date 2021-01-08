Cloud 21 PR International and Kultura PR International will present the fourth annual “Indie Entertainment Showcase” on January 30, 2021.
The “Indie Entertainment Showcase” will feature a panel with top names and rising stars in the global entertainment industry. Panelists include Bruno Chatelin, COO of FilmFestivals.com; Eva Lanska, London-based director and screenwriter; Rebecca Leffler, Paris-based author and journalist; Kamila Tarabura, director and screenwriter; and Christina Rose, CEO and co-founder of MirrorWater Entertainment. The conversation will be moderated by Tony Potts, CEO and co-founder of The Content Artists and former Access Hollywood reporter.
Find registration information here.
