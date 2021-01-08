Cloud 21 And Kultura PR Present ‘Indie Entertainment Showcase 2021’

Cloud 21 PR International and Kultura PR International will present the fourth annual “Indie Entertainment Showcase” on January 30, 2021.

The “Indie Entertainment Showcase” will feature a panel with top names and rising stars in the global entertainment industry. Panelists include Bruno Chatelin, COO of FilmFestivals.com; Eva Lanska, London-based director and screenwriter; Rebecca Leffler, Paris-based author and journalist; Kamila Tarabura, director and screenwriter; and Christina Rose, CEO and co-founder of MirrorWater Entertainment. The conversation will be moderated by Tony Potts, CEO and co-founder of The Content Artists and former Access Hollywood reporter.

