BBC One Orders Two More Seasons Of ‘Death in Paradise’

BBC One recommissioned two new series of Death in Paradise.

Produced by Red Planet Pictures, the successful crime drama celebrates its tenth anniversary this January. Set on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, the series finds cast regulars and new faces delving into the world of murder and mystery.

Internationally distributed by BBC Studios, Death in Paradise has been licensed in over 230 territories. In the U.K., the series continues to engage viewers, with the ninth season earning an average of eight million viewers. Season 10 of the series premiered on January 7, 2021.

Belinda Campbell, joint managing director of Red Planet Pictures, remarked, “We’re delighted that Death in Paradise has been recommissioned for two more series. It’s testament to the talent of the cast and production team and the loyalty of our amazing audience that after 10 series we remain one of the U.K.’s favorite TV dramas.”