ViacomCBS International Studios Sends ‘Dani Who?’ To Univision

ViacomCBS International Studios’ teen sci-fi thriller Dani Who? premiered in the U.S. Hispanic market on Univision’s UniMas.

Dani Who? revolves around a group of teenagers who become inseparable accomplices after the disappearance of a girl in their town. As they discover what they each share in common, they learn that their stories hide secrets they never could have imagined.

Guillermo Borensztein, VP of Content Sales and Co-productions at ViacomCBS International Studios, remarked, “We have created a name for ourselves and our productions in Mexico have an increasing presence in the US Hispanic market. Dani Who? was one of the first projects we announced at VIS, and we are proud that after its premieres throughout Latin America, today we are coming to Univision.”