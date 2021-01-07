NBCU’s Mark Lazarus Presents NATPE Miami Opening Keynote

The National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) announced that Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, will take part in the opening keynote of NATPE Virtual Miami.

NATPE Virtual Miami will be entirely online, with the conference portion taking place from January 19-22 and the marketplace open from January 19-29. For the opening keynote, Lazarus will be joined by Hoda Kotb, co-anchor of NBC News’ TODAY and co-host of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, who will moderate the fireside chat.

The conference portion of NATPE Miami features a lineup of executives from AMC, A+E, FilmRise, Telemundo, Tubi, and ViacomCBS, among many other companies. The program also includes Jay Leno, Kevin Eubanks, and Robin Roberts.

JP Bommel, president and CEO of NATPE, stated, “This past year has been extraordinary by any imaginable measure and I want to reflect on the lives we have lost in our beloved industry and send loving thoughts to the family and friends of those, to this day, are still affected. While it wasn’t possible to meet in person this year, we went to task to overcome video conferencing fatigue and provide a unique “one click” experience where fresh content from all over the world will be showcased. The conference itself will provide endless opportunities for creativity and connection.”