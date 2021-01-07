GMA Networks Unveils New Program Offerings For 2021

GMA Network announced its roster of new programs and offerings for 2021.

The network’s GMA Afternoon Prime block will feature the return of Magkaagaw, Babawiin Ko Ang Lahat, and Ang Dalawang Ikaw. The television adaptation of the 1988 film Nagbabagang Luha will also launch on the programming block.

Additional series set to air include legal drama Artikulo 24/7, family rivalry drama Las Hermanas, and the weekly drama series Love Connections.

Highly anticipated titles heading to the network in 2021 include romantic comedy series First Yaya (pictured) and cultural drama series Legal Wives.

GMA audiences will also see new program offerings from GMA News TV, such as the fantasy-romance series The Lost Recipe.

In addition, GMA Telebabad will showcase upcoming soaps like To Have & To Hold, World Between Us, Love. Die. Repeat., and The Witness.