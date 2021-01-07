FilmRise Showcases Comedy Marathon And More

FilmRise will be highlighting new streaming content this month.

FilmRise’s Comedy Movie Marathon will run from January 9-10 on FilmRise Free Movies, with a line-up that includes Richard Linklater’s Bernie, Stacy Kramer’s Labor Pains, Tim Blake Nelson’s Leaves of Grass, and Greg Glienna’s Relative Strangers.

Later in the month, FilmRise will be featuring medical dramas on the MD TV marathon, which will take place from January 23-24 on FilmRise Classic TV. The line-up will offer thrilling medical dramas and hospital-themed comedies from the BBC, including Doc Martin, Green Wing, Peak Practice, and Bramwell.

FilmRise’s streaming channels are available through The Roku Channel, IMDbTV, Samsung TV Plus, and Redbox Free Live TV, among other platforms.

Ringing in the new year, FilmRise has also added new titles to its catalogue. Based on the novel by Thomas Engström, West of Liberty follows a former Stasi double agent who is enlisted by an old friend to work on one last case. The series will head to Amazon Prime, Peacock, Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, and the FilmRise app, among other services. In addition, Little Dog will be available as well. The series follows boxer Tommy “Little Dog” Ross, who quit five years ago, in his quest for redemption.