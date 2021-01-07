CAKE Inks Distribution Deal For ‘B.O.T. and the BEASTIES’

CAKE confirmed a distribution deal with Ragdoll Productions for B.O.T. and the BEASTIES.

Developed by Anne Wood, whose work includes Teletubbies and Twirlywoos, B.O.T. and the BEASTIES depicts the comic adventures and misadventures of the robot called B.O.T. (Beastie Observation Transmitter) as he visits new worlds and discovers a slew of bizarre beasties. CAKE will oversee the series’ worldwide distribution outside of the U.K. Brands With Influence will manage licensing worldwide.

B.O.T. and the BEASTIES will debut on CBeebies on January 11, 2021.

Ed Galton, CCO and managing director at CAKE, remarked, “Ragdoll’s reputation for producing high caliber IP’s with proven global appeal is unprecedented in the preschool space and we are thrilled to be working with them on B.O.T. and the BEASTIES.”