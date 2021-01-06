Up The Ladder: Sky Group

Comcast Corporation announced that Dana Strong will take on the role of Group CEO of Sky.

Strong assumes the position from Jeremy Darroch, who will move on to executive chairman of Sky. Before this latest appointment, Strong served as president of Consumer Services for Comcast Cable. In her more than 25 years of experience, she has served in numerous executive leadership roles. She previously served as president and COO of Virgin Media, chief transformation officer of Liberty Global, and chief executive officer of UPC Ireland.

Brian L. Roberts, chairman and CEO of Comcast, stated, “Sky’s values have been a perfect fit for ours and I credit Jeremy with building an incredible culture and executing the seamless integration with Comcast.”

He continued, “I am delighted that Dana will be taking the helm at Sky. She is an accomplished executive with an extraordinary ability to transform, inspire and drive positive change.”

Strong commented, “There are few businesses that have the track record of Sky, and I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead the company. I’ve always admired Sky’s innovation, brand and exceptional focus on the customer. I look forward to working with this incredible team to continue to grow the business and shape the next chapter for Sky.”