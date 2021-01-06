Telemundo To Premiere ‘Buscando a Frida’ On January 26

Telemundo is scheduled to debut Buscando a Frida (The Search for Frida) on January 26, 2021.

Buscando a Frida modernizes one of the most successful mystery series in Spanish-language television. The suspense drama revolves around the Pons family as their lives drastically change when their eldest daughter Frida goes missing. As an investigation goes underway, family secrets and lies start to unravel. The cast features Alejandra Barros, Rubén Zamora, Grettell Valdez, Fabiola Guajardo, Alberto Casanova, and Gloria Peralta, among others.

Watch a featurette for the series here.