Netflix To Release ‘Space Sweepers’ In February

Netflix will release its new film Space Sweepers on February 5, 2021.

Directed by Jo Sung-hee, who is also known for A Werewolf Boy and Phantom Detective, Space Sweepers follows the crew of the Victory, a spaceship that salvages space debris, as they come across a space shuttle with a seven-year-old girl inside.

The sci-fi blockbuster features the talents of Song Joong-ki, Kim Tae-ri, and Jin Sun-kyu, among others.