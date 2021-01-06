LS Distribution Secures Worldwide Rights To ‘Idefix and The Indomitables’

LS Distribution, part of the Mediawan group, closed a deal with Studio 58 for the worldwide distribution rights to Idefix and The Indomitables.

Produced by Studio 58 and GMT Productions for France Télévisions, Idefix and The Indomitables follows Idefix, an adorable pooch, along with his furry friends, The Indomitables. The series is based on the original idea from the publishing house Editions Albert René. The CGI-animated kids’ series has already been picked up by M6, Super RTL Germany, and Télé Québec, among others.

Emmanuelle Bouilhaguet, managing director of LS Distribution, commented, “We are delighted to join forces with Studio 58. This adorable, animated adventure is also ‘littered’ with magic and humor that will enthrall kids and families the world over! Idefix and his friends will add another incredible dimension to the amazing Asterix universe, and we are confident our buyers, some of whom may already be fans of the comics, will embrace this gem of a series.”