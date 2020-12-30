2020 In Review: The Best of VideoAge

In an unprecedented year, VideoAge managed to publish seven issues. Enjoy selections from the year’s editions below!

The Rebate Debate: Cash with Caveats for Productions

The ability to negotiate the appropriate location, and one offering tax and/or cash-in-hand incentives, can be a godsend when seeking funds to start and complete a production. However, at times, a seemingly dream incentive becomes a nightmare when trying to wade through the grants, tax rebates, or cash-back deals offered by about two-thirds of U.S. states, every Canadian province and territory, and a growing list of countries around the globe. Read the complete cover story in the January issue.

Cancelled TV Trade Shows In Europe: It’s An Epidemic

The industry’s calendar showed three TV trade shows that were to be held in Europe in the spring: Series Mania in northern France’s Lille, MIP-TV in southern France’s Cannes, and Cartoons on the Bay, set to take place in Pescara, a town in the center of Italy. With north, south, and the center all represented, the geographical balance was to be well respected. But after the completion of NATPE Miami in late January, the TV sector became aware of a threat to more than just the overlapping calendar dates: the coronavirus. Read the complete cover story in the March/April issue.

Studios’ Global Sales Teams

In the past, this section of VideoAge‘s May edition was one of the more consistent, with the international sales executive rosters changing little year after year. But this year, new developments will undoubtedly make the studio executive rosters one of VideoAge’s most popular features among international content buyers, as the rosters reflect the most recent changes in the industry. Check out the complete executive rosters in the May issue.

Moses Znaimer: A New McLuhan, But With a Mission To Reinvent Television

Moishe (Moses) Znaimer is a media entrepreneur, media executive, media innovator, TV host, producer, content distributor, actor, TV historian, TV museum curator, TV philosopher, and prophet, who has been influencing and polarizing Canadian society since 1965, when he received a master’s degree in politics from Harvard University. But let’s start at the beginning. Read the complete Hall of Fame feature in the August/September issue.

Irv Holender: A Mensch Who Harvests Libraries And Sells Content Worldwide

U.S. film and TV veteran Irving (Irv) Holender began his career in the entertainment industry as an intern at Desilu Studios in Hollywood in 1966. He was 21 years old and already married. He had moved from his native Bronx, New York to Los Angeles six years earlier when his parents inexplicably decided to move west. The job at Desilu was secured thanks to a friend whose father was president of Licensing at the studio, which was founded in 1950 by husband and wife team Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball. Read the complete Hall of Fame feature in the October issue.

Score Card Report For Seven Virtual Markets

To analyze the deluge of virtual trade shows that hit the entertainment industry this year, VideoAge contacted 12 executives from eight countries to comment on seven recent live events that were canceled due to COVID-19. The virtual markets that were scrutinized for this November edition were: MIP-TV, the Cannes Film Festival, MIP China, NATPE Budapest, DISCOP Africa, Le Rendez-Vous, and MIPCOM. Read the complete cover story in the November issue.

Miami-Based TV Execs Preview NATPE Miami

To preview the upcoming NATPE Miami market — set to take place virtually January 19-29, 2021 — VideoAge contacted eight Miami-based TV executives for their observations. Even though the mart won’t be in their “backyard” this year, but online, these executives are better attuned to the peculiarities of the LATAM region and the appeal of NATPE Miami, which, since it moved from Las Vegas to Miami in 2010, focuses mostly on LATAM. Read the complete cover story in the December issue.