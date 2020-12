‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Box Office Uplifts Theater Chain Stocks

Following the box office release of Wonder Woman 1984, several movie theater chains received a bump on Wall Street. Cinemark, Imax, Marcus Corp., and National CineMedia saw increases in their shares from between three percent and seven percent after the superhero sequel garnered $16.7 million in the U.S. AMC, the cinema giant that has seen serious financial difficulty this year, reached its break-even point.