‘Demon Slayer’ Achieves Highest-Grossing Film in Japan Box Office

Demon Slayer, the animated movie based on the manga series of the same name, earned the title of highest grossing film in Japan. Since the film’s opening in October 2020, Demon Slayer saw over 24 million and garnered 32.47 billion yen. Despite the pandemic’s effect on cinema audiences, the film managed to earn more than Hayao Miyazaki’s Spirited Away, which, when released in 2001, broke records in the country.