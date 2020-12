30,000+ Media Sector Jobs Cut In 2020

Challenger, Gray & Christmas, the international company specializing in job placement, will release its year-end report on job cuts on January 6, 2021.

Over the past year in the media sector, employers have cut 30,211 jobs, 16,160 of which occurred in news (print, broadcast, and digital news). The rest include advertising, television, streaming, movie production. These figures cover up through November 2020.