Whistler Film Fest Presents ‘The Paper Man’ With WFF Audience Award

The Whistler Film Festival (WFF) announced that the WFF Audience Award went to Tanya Lapointe’s The Paper Man.

The Paper Man looks at Claude Lafortune, who was known as Quebec’s own version of Mr. Rogers. He was a staple of French-Canadian television for bringing his paper sculptures to life. The Paper Man had its world premiere at the festival, and it was an honorable mention in the festival’s World Documentary Competition.

The runner-up for the WFF Audience Award was given to Marlene, directed by Wendy Hill-Tout. The WFF showcased the national festival VoD premiere of the film. Marlene depicts the true-life story of Steven Truscott’s wife, who spent her life trying to legally exonerate her husband for a crime he did not commit.

Paul Gratton, director of Film Programming for WFF, commented, “This year’s Audience Award winner, The Paper Man, is a rare documentary to score such a high rating with appreciative audiences. This loving biodoc on Quebec TV personality Claude Lafortune was a labour of love for director Tanya Lapointe, whose central thesis was that Mr. Lafortune was an authentic and original artist, working in the medium of paper sculptures.”