DISH and Nexstar Sign Multi-Year Carriage Deal

DISH Network Corporation inked a multi-year carriage agreement with Nexstar Media Group.

The new agreement restores local stations and WGN America to DISH TV. DISH TV subscribers will be able to watch Nexstar-owned programming, including news and entertainment. WGN America will also roll out on Sling TV in early 2021 through an extra add-on package.

Brian Neylon, group president at DISH TV, stated, “We’re pleased to have reached an agreement that benefits all parties, especially our customers. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we worked through the negotiations.”