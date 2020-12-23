‘The Innocents’ Tops Ratings For A 14-Week Streak

The Innocents continues to achieve great ratings results with its broadcast on TRT 1 in Turkey.

Produced by OGM Pictures, The Innocents reached a 16.58 percent rating and a 33.71 percent share this past week. It has consistently been number one in the ratings for 14 weeks in a row. Based on real-life events, the drama series depicts the life story of Han’s family and the love story between Han and Inci.

Distributed by MISTCO, The Innocents will soon be available on international channels.