Koby Stevens, Bill McCullough, And The Workshop To Co-Produce ‘Thrive’

The WorkShop Content Studios will jointly co-produce Thrive alongside Koby Stevens, former professional Australian rules footballer, and Bill McCullough, former NFL, HBO, and GoPro Entertainment executive.

Thrive offers insight into the rollercoaster ride people experience following traumatic brain injury (TBI) and the groundbreaking treatments available. After leaving the Australian Football League (AFL) due to post-concussive syndrome, Stevens began exploring the neuroscience behind our ability as humans to heal our brain. The documentary is the culmination of his three-year journey across the world looking into the best treatment in the world.

Stevens, McCullough, and The WorkShop CEO Tom Farrell will serve as co-directors, with former New England Patriot Lonie Paxton attached as executive producer. The WorkShop will oversee global distribution.

Stevens commented, “What has become a crazy era to navigate on a personal level for so many, and with mental health and wellbeing at the forefront of the global conversation, our end goal is to provide an incredible cinematic experience that offers the keys to revealing the sweetness of life at the worst and best of times through an emotional film that reveals how it is now possible to positively rewrite one’s life script post traumatic brain injury.”

McCullough remarked, “Having been associated with best-in-breed, personality-driven sports content throughout my career at the NFL and HBO, it was a very easy decision to become attached to Thrive. Sports is actually the backdrop in this film, the real stars are these amazing individuals allowing us into their lives to experience and feel all their emotions, the downs and ups, the heart-breaking challenges along with the uplifting triumphs. Most importantly though, we want to challenge viewing audiences’ beliefs about human being’s ability to heal their brain, mind and spirit.”